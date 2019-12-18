German economy likely expanded by 0.2% in Q4 - Ifo economist

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The German economy likely grew by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, an economist at the Ifo institute said on Wednesday, adding that the industrial sector nonetheless remained in recession and would take a while to emerge from that downturn.

Europe’s largest economy expanded by just 0.1% in the third quarter, narrowly avoiding recession, which economists usually define as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said German exporters were pleased that there were signs of the trade conflict between the United States and China easing and added that the election result in Britain increased clarity about Britain’s looming departure from the European Union. (Reporting by Rene Wagner Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Tassilo Hummel)