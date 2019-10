BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Ifo institute expects Europe’s biggest economy to expand slightly in the fourth quarter, its chief economist said on Friday, but added that uncertainty among business executives due to the still unresolved Brexit situation remained high.

The institute earlier said that German business morale was unchanged in October as the economy is stabilising after contracting earlier in the year. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Paul Carrel)