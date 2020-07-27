Ifo: Survey points to strong German Q3 start

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - A rise in German business sentiment in July signals that Europe’s biggest economy had a good start to the third quarter and optimism is gradually returning, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Monday.

He said the institute was sticking to its forecast that the German economy will grow by 6.9% in the third quarter.

Ifo’s monthly survey earlier showed that business morale had improved in July, its third increase in a row. (Reporting by Holger Hansen Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Joseph Nasr)