July 25, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump trade policy increases uncertainty among German firms -Ifo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” trade policy is creating uncertainty among German businesses, with sentiment in the auto sector falling markedly in July, an economist at the Munich-based Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday.

“The uncertainty has increased noticeably,” Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters.

Growth in the German economy, Europe’s largest, is being driven by a booming construction sector, in which sentiment in is the strongest since reunification in 1990, added Wohlrabe. (Reporting by Joern Poltz Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)

