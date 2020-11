German factories expect to churn out less in coming months: Ifo

FILE PHOTO: A worker wears a protective mask at the Volkswagen assembly line after VW re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Production expectations for the mighty industrial sector of Europe’s largest economy have weakened somewhat for the coming months, Germany’s Ifo institute said on Friday, adding that it was unclear what impact lockdown measures would have.

Its index for production prospects dropped to 17.4 points in October from 20.0 points in September, having previously risen for months.

The German statistics office is due to publish industrial output data for September at 0700 GMT, with economists expecting to see a 2.7% increase.