Production outlook for German industry brightens further - Ifo

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - The mood in the German manufacturing sector improved for the third month in a row in February, with car companies in particular planning to ramp up production, the Ifo economic institute said on Monday.

Ifo said its index for industrial production expectations rose to 20.7 from 9.4 in January, driven by a jump of the sub-index for the automotive and car supplier industry to 35 points from -1 in the previous month. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Caroline Copley)