February 22, 2019 / 9:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-German business morale falls 6th time in a row in February

(Corrects quarter in final paragraph and changes quote after Ifo corrected statement)

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German business morale fell for the sixth time in succession in February, a survey showed on Friday, suggesting that company executives expect growth in Europe’s biggest economy will continue to lose momentum.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index fell to 98.5, the lowest level since Dec. 2014. This was also lower than a consensus forecast of 99.0.

“The German economy remains weak,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement. The institute said the index as well as other indicators point to a growth rate of 0.2 percent in the first quarter.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Rene Wagner Editing by Michelle Martin

