Bonds News
March 25, 2019 / 9:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-German business morale improves unexpectedly in March

1 Min Read

(Corrects to first rise in seven, not six, months)

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - German business morale improved unexpectedly for the first time in seven months in March, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting that company executives expect Europe’s largest economy to pick up in the coming months.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index rose to 99.6 from an upwardly revised 98.7 in the previous month. This beat a consensus forecast for a reading of 98.5.

“The German economy is showing resilience,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Paul Carrel)

