Bonds News
April 24, 2019 / 8:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German business morale dips as economy loses steam

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - German business morale deteriorated in April, a survey showed on Wednesday, bucking expectations for a small rise and suggesting Europe’s largest economy is losing momentum as trade tensions hamper its exporters.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index fell to 99.2 from an upwardly revised 99.7 in the previous month. The April reading compared with a consensus forecast for 99.9.

“The German economy continues to lose steam,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below