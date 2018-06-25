FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 8:07 AM / in an hour

German business morale falls in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - German business confidence deteriorated in June, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting the mood among company executives in Europe’s biggest economy is darkening in light of the threat of a global trade war.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index fell to 101.8, falling slightly less than predicted in a Reuters consensus forecast of 101.7.

“The tailwind enjoyed by the German economy is calming down,” Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Thomas Escritt)

