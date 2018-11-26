German business morale falls in November

BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - German business morale fell in November, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting that company executives have become less optimistic about the growth outlook for Europe’s biggest economy.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index fell for the third month in a row to 102.0. This was lower than a Reuters consensus forecast of 102.3.

“Sentiment among German businesses weakened further this month,” said Ifo chief Clemens Fuest. “Companies scaled back their assessments of the current business situation albeit from a high level. Their business expectations also clouded over.”

He added that the economy would grow by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter at most.