September 24, 2018 / 8:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German business morale falls less than expected in September

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German business morale deteriorated slightly less than expected in September, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting that company executives have become somewhat less confident about the growth outlook of Europe’s biggest economy.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index fell to 103.7 after a revised 103.9 in the previous month. This beat a Reuters consensus forecast of 103.2.

“Despite growing uncertainty, the German economy remains robust,” said Ifo chief Clemens Fuest. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Joseph Nasr)

