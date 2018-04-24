FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 24, 2018 / 8:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

German business morale falls more than expected in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - German business confidence deteriorated for a fifth consecutive month in April, a survey showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that Europe’s biggest economy is losing some of its growth momentum.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its new business climate index, which for the first time incorporated responses from the services sector, fell to 102.1 from 103.3 in March. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 102.7.

“High spirits among German businesses have evaporated,” Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said. “The German economy is slowing down,” he added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.