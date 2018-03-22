FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 9:07 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

German business morale falls to 11-month low - Ifo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - German business confidence deteriorated for the second consecutive month but remained at an overall high level, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting that Europe’s biggest economy will continue its solid upswing in the next months.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 114.7 from 115.4 in February.

The 11-month low reading undershot expectations in a Reuters consensus forecast of analysts who had predicted a dip to 114.8.

“The threat of protectionism is dampening the mood in the German economy,” Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,)

