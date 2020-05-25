German business morale recovers in May as corona restrictions are eased

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - German business morale rebounded in May, a survey showed on Monday, recovering from its most dramatic fall on record the previous month as firms become more optimistic as curbs to slow the spread of the coronavirus are gradually lifted.

The Ifo institute said its May survey showed that its business climate index rose to 79.5 from a downwardly revised 74.2 in April. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 78.3.

“The mood at German companies has recovered after the catastrophic previous month,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement. “The expectations for the coming months have improved significantly.”