Market News
September 24, 2019 / 8:20 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

German business morale rises as "downturn takes a breather"

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German business sentiment rose in September as companies took a better view of current conditions but their expectations deteriorated as Europe’s largest economy teeters on the brink of recession, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 94.6 from 94.3 in August. The September reading compared with a consensus forecast for 94.4.

“The downturn is taking a breather,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Thomas Seythal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below