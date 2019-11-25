German business morale rises in November

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German business morale rose, as expected, in November and Europe’s largest economy is showing resilience after contracting earlier in the year, a survey showed on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 95.0 in November from 94.7 in October. The November reading was in line with a Reuters consensus forecast.

“In the service sector, the business climate has improved,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement. “Traders were more satisfied with the current situation ... The signs are that business will be very good this Christmas.”

“Manufacturing, however, is still stuck in recession,” he added.