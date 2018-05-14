Germany should invest more to reduce current account surplus -IMF

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Monday stepped up pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to reduce Germany’s persistently large current account surplus by hiking public investment.

“The new government’s coalition agreement contains several welcome measures which will continue to address some of these challenges,” the IMF said in its annual policy recommendations.

“Yet, the current favourable economic environment provides an opportunity for the new government to take more forceful policy actions,” the IMF added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Paul Carrel)