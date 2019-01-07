German industrial orders fall in November

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell more than expected in November, data showed on Monday, reinforcing expectations that Europe’s largest economy is slowing as its exporters get caught up in a trade dispute between China and the United States.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods fell by 1 percent - substantially more than the 0.4 percent fall economists had forecast - after a rise of 0.3 percent in the previous month, the Economy Ministry said.