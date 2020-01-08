Market News
January 8, 2020 / 7:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in November

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in November on weak foreign demand, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that a manufacturing slump will continue to hamper overall growth in Europe’s largest economy.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods decreased by 1.3% from the previous month, the Statistics Office said. That confounded the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.3% rise.

The reading for October was revised up to a rise of 0.2% from a previously reported fall of 0.4%. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below