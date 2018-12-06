Market News
German industrial orders rise in October

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose unexpectedly in October, data showed on Thursday, pointing to a good start to the final quarter in Europe’s largest economy as its exporters get caught up in a trade dispute between China and the United States.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods rose by 0.3 percent after a downwardly revised rise of 0.1 percent in the previous month, the Economy Ministry said.

It was the third consecutive monthly increase and compared with the consensus forecast for a fall of 0.4 percent.

