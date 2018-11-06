German industrial orders rise on strong domestic, euro zone demand

Market News
BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose unexpectedly in September driven by higher demand from domestic and other euro zone clients, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that Europe’s largest economy ended the third quarter on a strong footing.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods edged up 0.3 percent after an upwardly revised jump of 2.5 percent in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The reading came in stronger than expected as analysts had predicted a fall of 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

