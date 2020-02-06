Market News
February 6, 2020 / 7:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

German industrial orders slump in December on weak euro zone demand

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders unexpectedly plunged in December on weaker demand from other euro zone countries, data showed on Thursday, suggesting that a manufacturing slump will continue to hamper overall growth in Europe’s largest economy.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods fell by 2.1% from the previous month, the Statistics Office said. That was the biggest drop since February and compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.6% rise.

The reading for November was revised up to a drop of 0.8% from a previously reported fall of 1.3%. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)

