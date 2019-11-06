German industrial orders up more than expected in September

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more than expected in September, helped by robust domestic demand, data showed on Wednesday, offering some respite in a tough third quarter for manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods rose 1.3% from the previous month, with demand for capital goods up 3.1%, the Statistics Office said. Orders from abroad were up 1.1% while domestic contracts rose by 1.6%.

The overall monthly fall compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 0.1%. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)