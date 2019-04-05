German Feb industrial output rises slightly more than expected

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose in February on stronger construction and capital goods production in positive news for Europe’s largest economy, which is suffering from trade friction and Brexit angst after narrowly avoiding recession last year.

Industrial output rose by 0.7 percent on the month, compared to a forecast 0.5 percent increase, data from the Statistics Office showed on Friday. January’s reading was revised up to 0.0 percent from a previously reported contraction of 0.8 percent.

On Thursday, Germany’s leading economic institutes slashed their forecasts for 2019 growth by more than half and warned that the economy could slow much more if Britain quits the European Union without an agreement.