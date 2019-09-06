Market News
German industrial output drops in July on weaker manufacturing

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German industrial output unexpectedly fell in July, data showed on Friday, adding to signs that struggling manufacturers could tip Europe’s biggest economy into a recession in the third quarter.

Industrial output fell by 0.6% on the month, figures released by the Statistics Office showed, bucking expectations for a rise of 0.3%. The drop was driven by a decline in the production of capital goods.

June’s reading was revised to a fall of 1.1% from a previously reported 1.5% fall.

