German industrial output falls for fourth month in a row in December

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output unexpectedly fell in December for the fourth consecutive month, data showed on Thursday, sending another signal that growth in Europe’s biggest economy is weakening.

Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed industrial output was down by 0.4 percent, confounding a Reuters forecast for an increase of 0.7 percent.

The figure for November was revised up to a fall of 1.3 percent from a previously reported drop of 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Riham Alkousaa)