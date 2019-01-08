German industrial output falls third month in a row in November

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output unexpectedly fell in November for the third consecutive month, data showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that Europe’s largest economy shifted into a lower gear in the final quarter of 2018.

Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed industrial output was down by 1.9 percent, confounding a Reuters forecast for an increase of 0.3 percent.

The figure for October was revised down to a fall of 0.8 percent from a previously reported drop of 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa)