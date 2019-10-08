German industrial output rises unexpectedly in August

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose unexpectedly in August, data showed on Tuesday, providing a shimmer of hope that an expected contraction in Europe’s biggest economy in the third quarter would not be steep.

Industrial output rose by 0.3% on the month, figures released by the Statistics Office showed, confounding expectations for a drop of 0.1%.

The rise was driven by a positive impetus from the production of intermediate and capital goods, the Economy Ministry said.

July’s reading was revised up to a fall of 0.4% from a previously reported drop of 0.6%. (Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)