April 4, 2019 / 6:13 AM / in 2 hours

German industrial orders slump 4.2 percent in February

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in February, registering their biggest drop in more than two years, data showed on Thursday, compounding worries that Europe’s largest economy had a weak start to the year.

Contracts for German goods slumped by 4.2 percent, data from the Economy Ministry showed, compared to a fall of 2.1 percent in January, revised from a drop of 2.6 percent.

The fall was the sharpest since January 2017 and confounded forecasts for a 0.3 percent increase.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin

