Market News
October 7, 2019 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German industrial orders drop on weak domestic demand

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell slightly more than expected in August on weaker domestic demand, data showed on Monday, adding to evidence that manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy are experiencing a tough third quarter.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods fell 0.6% from the previous month, with demand for capital goods down 1.6%, the Economy Ministry said. The overall monthly fall compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a drop of 0.3%.

The reading for July was revised up to a fall of 2.1% from a previously reported 2.7% decrease. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below