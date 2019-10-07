German industrial orders drop on weak domestic demand

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell slightly more than expected in August on weaker domestic demand, data showed on Monday, adding to evidence that manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy are experiencing a tough third quarter.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods fell 0.6% from the previous month, with demand for capital goods down 1.6%, the Economy Ministry said. The overall monthly fall compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a drop of 0.3%.

The reading for July was revised up to a fall of 2.1% from a previously reported 2.7% decrease. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)