German industrial orders fall more than expected in December

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Orders for German-made goods fell more than expected on the month in December, data showed on Friday, as the impact of coronavirus restrictions dragged down demand from other euro zone countries.

The data published by the Federal Statistics Offices showed orders for industrial goods fell by 1.9% in seasonally adjusted terms, compared with a Reuters forecast for a decline of 1.0%.

The decline came after an upwardly revised increase of 2.7% in November.

Figures from the Economy Ministry showed domestic orders fell by 0.9% on the month while orders from abroad decreased by 2.6%. Contracts from the euro zone tumbled by 7.5%. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan)