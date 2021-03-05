German industrial orders rise in January on robust foreign demand

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - Orders for German-made goods rose by twice as much as expected in January as robust foreign demand helped manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy, official data showed on Friday.

The data published by the Federal Statistics Offices showed orders for industrial goods rose on the month by 1.4% in seasonally adjusted terms, compared with a Reuters forecast for a rise of 0.7%.

The increase came after a downwardly revised decrease of 2.2% in December.

Domestic orders fell by 2.6% on the month while orders from abroad rose by 4.2%. Contracts from the euro zone increased by 3.9%. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)