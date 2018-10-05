FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 6:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

German industrial orders surge in August

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders surged in August, data showed on Friday, bouncing back from falls earlier in the summer and adding to evidence of resilience in the economy despite an uncertain global economic outlook.

The Federal Statistics Office said contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods rose by 2.0 percent after a fall of 0.9 percent in the previous month.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a rise of 0.5 percent in August. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

