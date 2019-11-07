German industrial output falls more than forecast in September

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell more than expected in September, data showed on Thursday, pointing to ongoing weakness in this mighty sector of Europe’s largest economy.

Industrial output dropped by 0.6% on the month, figures released by the Economy Ministry showed. A Reuters poll had pointed to a drop of 0.4%.

Factories churned out fewer capital, intermediate and consumer goods, the data showed.

August’s reading was revised up to a rise of 0.4% from a previously reported increase of 0.3%. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Riham Alkousaa )