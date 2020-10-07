German industrial output falls unexpectedly in August

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output edged down unexpectedly in August, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that the recovery in Europe’s largest economy from the coronavirus shock could be less powerful than originally hoped for.

Industrial output fell by 0.2% on the month, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 1.5%. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Riham Alkousaa)