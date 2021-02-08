German industrial output flat in December

BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output stagnated in December as lockdowns at home and abroad to contain the COVID-19 pandemic held back the export-oriented manufacturing sector in Europe’s largest economy, data showed on Monday.

Industrial output was flat on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 1.5% in the previous month, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 0.3%. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Caroline Copley)