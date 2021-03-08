German industrial output plunges in January

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell unexpectedly in January following a strong upward revision in the previous month, data showed on Monday, suggesting that the manufacturing sector in Europe’s largest economy got off to a weak start this year.

Output in the industrial sector, including construction and energy, was down 2.5% on the month, data released by the Federal Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 0.2%.

The December figure was revised up to 1.9% from a previously reported unchanged reading. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Caroline Copley)