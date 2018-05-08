FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
May 8, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German industrial output rises more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose more than expected in March, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that factories in Europe’s largest economy ended the first quarter on a strong footing after two disappointing months.

Data from the Economy Ministry showed output jumped by 1.0 percent, beating expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.8 percent rise.

Separate data published by the Federal Statistics Office showed exports rose 1.7 percent in March while imports fell 0.9 percent.

This widened the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to 22 billion euros from a revised 19.4 billion euros in the previous month, the data showed. Analysts had expected a surplus of 19.8 billion euros. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.