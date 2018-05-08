German industrial output rises more than expected

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose more than expected in March, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that factories in Europe’s largest economy ended the first quarter on a strong footing after two disappointing months.

Data from the Economy Ministry showed output jumped by 1.0 percent, beating expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.8 percent rise.

Separate data published by the Federal Statistics Office showed exports rose 1.7 percent in March while imports fell 0.9 percent.

This widened the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to 22 billion euros from a revised 19.4 billion euros in the previous month, the data showed. Analysts had expected a surplus of 19.8 billion euros. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Madeline Chambers)