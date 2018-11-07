German industry output edges up 0.2 pct in September

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose slightly more than expected in September, data showed on Wednesday, offering some reassurance about the health of Europe’s largest economy in the third quarter.

Data from the ministry showed industrial output rose by 0.2 percent, just overshooting a Reuters forecast for an increase of 0.1 percent.

The figure for August was revised up to a rise of 0.1 percent from a previously reported decrease of 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Writing by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Riham Alkousaa)