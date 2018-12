BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell unexpectedly in October, data showed on Friday, adding to signs that Europe’s largest economy is cooling.

Data from the Statistics Office showed industrial output fell by 0.5 percent, confounding a Reuters forecast for an increase of 0.3 percent.

The figure for September was revised down to a rise of 0.1 percent from a previously reported increase of 0.2 percent. (Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Riham Alkousaa)