February 7, 2020 / 7:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German industry output suffers biggest slump since 2009

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output registered its biggest drop in more than a decade in December, highlighting the weakness of the manufacturing sector that is dragging on overall growth in Europe’s largest economy.

Industrial production tumbled by 3.5% on the month, undershooting expectations for a 0.2% fall, figures released by the Statistics Office showed. The drop was the biggest since January 2009, a Statistics Office official said.

The November output reading was revised to an increase of 1.2% after a previously reported 1.1% rise.

Separate trade figures showed seasonally adjusted exports edged up by 0.1% on the month while imports fell by 0.7% in December.

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin

