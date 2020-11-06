German Sept industrial output rises less than forecast due to virus

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose by less than expected in September as the coronavirus crisis held back activity, data showed on Friday, in fresh evidence that a recovery from the pandemic shock is slowing in Europe’s largest economy.

Industrial output increased by 1.6% on the month, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had forecast a rise of 2.7%.

“The coronavirus crisis has dominated developments in the manufacturing sector for several months now,” the Federal Statistics Office said in a statement. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Adair)