BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose far less than expected in July, suggesting Europe’s largest economy faces a slow return to production levels that preceded the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic, data showed on Monday.

Industrial output rose by 1.2% on the month, figures released by the Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 4.7%. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Adair)