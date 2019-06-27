Market News
German state of Bavaria June CPI +0.4% m/m, +1.8% y/y

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in the German state of Bavaria in June were up 0.4% month-on-month and rose by 1.8% year-on-year, the state’s statistics office said on Thursday.

Data from up to 16 German states is used to calculate a preliminary inflation figure for Germany. The preliminary pan-German consumer price data is due at 1200 GMT.

A spokeswoman for the state’s statistic office said a breakdown of June consumer price data would be available on Friday.

