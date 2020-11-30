German inflation falls deeper into negative territory after VAT cut

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - German annual consumer prices fell further in November, pushed down by a VAT cut introduced as part of the government’s stimulus push to help Europe’s largest economy recover from the coronavirus shock, data showed on Monday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, fell 0.7% year-on-year after shrinking by 0.5% in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

November’s preliminary data compared with a Reuters forecast for a 0.5% decline.

“The inflation rate is influenced, among other things, by the reduction in value-added tax that came into force on 1 July 2020,” the office said in a statement. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; editing by Thomas Seythal)