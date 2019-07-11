Market News
July 11, 2019 / 6:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German inflation moves closer to ECB target, revised data shows

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - German annual inflation accelerated to 1.5% in June, remaining below the European Central Bank’s target, final data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The reading for German consumer prices - harmonised to make it comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries - was revised up after preliminary data released at the end of June had shown prices increased by 1.3% year-on-year.

The ECB targets inflation of close to but below 2% for the euro zone as a whole.

On the month, EU-harmonised prices rose by 0.3% - revised up from 0.1%. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

