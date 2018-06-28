German inflation overshoots ECB target in June

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - German consumer price inflation rose in line with expectations in June, data showed on Thursday, surpassing the European Central Bank’s rate target of just under 2 percent for the euro zone as a whole.

German consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.1 percent year-on-year after an increase of 2.2 percent in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The yearly figure matched a Reuters consensus forecast.

On the month, EU-harmonised prices were up 0.1 percent, the preliminary numbers showed. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for an increase of 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Madeline Chambers)