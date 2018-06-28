FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 28, 2018 / 12:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German inflation overshoots ECB target in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - German consumer price inflation rose in line with expectations in June, data showed on Thursday, surpassing the European Central Bank’s rate target of just under 2 percent for the euro zone as a whole.

German consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.1 percent year-on-year after an increase of 2.2 percent in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The yearly figure matched a Reuters consensus forecast.

On the month, EU-harmonised prices were up 0.1 percent, the preliminary numbers showed. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for an increase of 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.