German inflation pushes above ECB target in April

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s annual consumer price inflation accelerated in April, advancing further above the European Central Bank’s target of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.1% in April, up from 2.0% in March. A Reuters forecast had pointed to an April reading of 2.0%. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Riham Alkousaa)