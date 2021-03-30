RPT-German March inflation surpasses ECB target

(Repeats with no changes to text)

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s annual consumer price inflation accelerated in March to surpass the European Central Bank’s target of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2%, matching a Reuters forecast. (Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Madeline Chambers)